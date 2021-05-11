Gas supply concerns leave motorists in a panic

A “ransomware” attack that hit Colonial Pipeline on Friday causing the national giant to shut down its 5,500 miles of pipeline has caused panic across the East Coast, including in Harlan County. District 4 Magistrate Jim Roddy said his station, U.S. 421 Gas-N-Go, had received a 9,000-gallon shipment of fuel Monday night, which had dwindled within hours on Tuesday. By 4 p.m., Roddy reported over 6,000 gallons had already been used, expecting his station to run out completely as they neared 7 p.m. Other gas stations across the county continued to shut down Tuesday as locals sped into the pumps to fuel up in case of a gas shortage and spikes in price. The Enterprise will continue to update as more information becomes available. (Photos by Emily Sargent)