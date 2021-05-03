PREACHER’S POINT: Mother’s Day is coming!

By Timothy Johnson

Mother’s Day is upon us, and it is a shame that many think the woman’s Biblical role gives the picture of a caveman with a club dragging his woman back to the cave.

The Bible speaks of the honor that a woman shall receive from cover to cover. However, many think the Biblical mandates for women paint a woman chained to the stove with frequent trips to the bedroom. The Biblical portrait of a virtuous woman looks nothing like a woman restrained in any way.

There is a detailed description of a virtuous woman in Proverbs 31.

Men should realize a woman’s value is far greater than any earthly treasure (v10). Men who show more love to anything than they show to the women in their lives (mom, sisters, spouse, and any other woman) are casting something of immense value to the side for something in comparison that is near worthless.

A woman’s love for her family causes her to give them the best she can (v14). Her love for others drives her to rise early and stay up late, not out of a sense of duty but from a loving heart. One of her greatest joys is seeing the joy in the faces of the ones she loves (v13-15,19-20).

The woman in Proverbs 31 has a good head for business as she engages in self-employment endeavors. Proverbs 31:16-18, 24 “She considereth a field, and buyeth it: with the fruit of her hands she planteth a vineyard. She girdeth her loins with strength, and strengtheneth her arms. She perceiveth that her merchandise is good: her candle goeth not out by night...She maketh fine linen, and selleth it; and delivereth girdles unto the merchant.”

She is generous to those less fortunate (v20); she looks ahead and prepares her loved ones (v22).

Verse 23 implies the old saying, “Behind every good man is a great woman.”

Her strength and honor are evident; she wears them. Proverbs 31:25, “Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come.” Also, notice that her strength and honor are the keys to her joy.

The virtuous woman is kind, wise, and praised by all those that know her. Proverbs 31:28-29, “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.”

Now let us consider the respect God gives a woman.

1 Peter 3:7, “Likewise, ye husbands, dwell with them according to knowledge, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life; that your prayers be not hindered.”

The caveman dragging the woman back to the cave mentality mentioned earlier comes when people only see two words in this verse – “weaker vessel.” If women are not a “weaker vessel,” why are people getting upset by those born men competing in women’s athletics? The truth is – with rare exceptions – men are larger, run faster, jump higher, hit harder, kick further, throw a ball at much greater speeds and distances than women. With that settled, let us look at the rest of the verse.

“Dwell with them according to knowledge” – God wants men to understand their wives. (Every man reading this has just rolled his eyes and thought, “He is asking the impossible.”). How does someone understand anything? They study it. Find out what makes her happy, sad, and mad. Get to know how she thinks. Take the time to love your wife enough to know her better than you know yourself. Knowing each other is one significant portion of the “two become one” event the Bible mentions.

“Giving honour unto the wife.” – Always show her respect. Opening the door for someone is a sign of respect – open the door for her. Never talk demeaning to her or about her. Never allow the kids to downgrade mom. Even if you disagree with something she has done, side with her in front of the kids. Discuss it with her later when little ears are not around.

“And as being heirs together of the grace of life” – God intends to bless a husband and wife collectively. This life is a trip you are taking together. Plans, goals, victories, defeats, good times, rough times are traveled through arm in arm, together, not separately.

“That your prayers be not hindered.” – Men, this is how much God thinks of your wife. God will not even listen to you if you do not give her honor. A God that loves you so much that He sent His Son to die on the cross in your place tells you, “Give your wife honor and respect, then come back and talk to me.” That is the pedestal God places women.

Mother’s Day is here, but Mother’s Day should be every day.

