KITCHEN CORNER: Deep Fried Twice Baked Potatoes

By Ellen Cawood

I had the best time last weekend. The weather was beautiful and I spent Saturday outside with my friends who just open a new kayaking and tubing business in Pineville.

It seems like anytime I get the chance to see people I haven’t in a while, this column gets mentioned in conversation. I love knowing that this column reaches so many of you and you enjoy reading these recipes. I also love getting recipes shared with me that I wouldn’t have thought of. That’s exactly what happened to me this week when John Day came to DJ for the opening of my friends’ new business. This week I give him all the credit, and assure you this is a dish you’re going to want to try over and over.

Ingredients

4 of your favorite type of baking potato

milk

butter

cheddar cheese

garlic powder

chives

bacon bits

salt

pepper

sour cream

vegetable oil

Instructions