More vaccine sites available in county

Harlan County moved away from COVID-19 weekly totals in the 60s and 70s, reporting 28 new cases for the previous week.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said the county recorded five new cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 2,759 since the pandemic first began. There are at least 57 active cases in Harlan, six of which are hospitalized.

Approximately 2,000 individuals have recovered. Harlan County’s death total currently stands at 84, with a mortality rate of 3.02 percent. This mortality rate is higher than both the state’s (1.46 percent) and the nation’s (1.78 percent).

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for anyone 16 and older at all locations statewide.

“The Pfizer vaccine, which can be administered to folks 16 and 17 years old, is now available at CVS in Harlan,” Mosley said. “Clover Fork Clinic has also received COVID-19 vaccines now to administer at their locations in Harlan and Evarts.”

Below is a list of vaccine locations in Harlan County:

• Harlan ARH: To setup an appointment call 606-573-4520 or 606-573-8100. Appointments are available this week, there is no longer a waiting list.

• MCHC (Harlan/Cumberland): You can sign up by calling 606-633-6081 or by visiting mchc.ky.com/covid.

• Walgreens (Cumberland): You can sign up online at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 606-589-2234.

• Harlan County Health Department: Call 606-573-4820

• CVS (Harlan): Offering same-day appointments of the Pfizer vaccine. Call 606-573-7334 or visit cvs.com.

• Clover Fork Clinic (Harlan/Evarts): Call 606-573-1975 or 606-837-2108.

If you need transportation to a vaccine clinic, call 606-573-5335 to speak with Harlan County CAA.

More than 1.7 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, 1,726,346 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine in Kentucky, an increase of nearly 62,000 doses from last Monday. This includes those allocated for and administered in long-term care facilities.

“I don’t have the complete update for vaccines administered locally this week. In Harlan County, as of today, more than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered by Harlan ARH, the Harlan County Health Department, MCHC, Walgreens, CVS, Clover Fork Clinic, the rural mobile vaccine clinic, or the contracted pharmacies assigned to service the long-term care facilities and assisted living facility,” Mosley said.

So far, 7,078 have been first doses and approximately 4,897 doses have been second-dose vaccines.

“Harlan County moved back into the orange category in the state incidence rate map on Thursday last week for the first time since March 28, and we have stayed in the orange since,” he said. “Our incidence rate is currently 12.6 and about 19 points lower than this time last week. If we drop below 10.0, we will be in the yellow category! As of today, there are only 6 out of 120 total counties in Kentucky that are in the red category.”

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 213 new cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total cases to 441,166. The state’s death total from COVID-19 is now at 6,459. The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 3.15 percent, down 0.31 percent from last Monday.

The United States death toll from COVID-19 is now over 572,600 up more than 5,100 deaths since Monday evening of last week.

“Please remember to keep folks dealing with this virus, including our healthcare and frontline workers, and those who have lost loved ones to it in your thoughts and prayers,” Mosley said.