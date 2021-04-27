KDE seeking applicants for social studies assessment work

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Office of Assessment and Accountability (OAA) is seeking current K-12 classroom teachers and content specialists who support teachers to participate in work related to the social studies state assessment.

KRS 158.6453 requires the department to implement a process to review Kentucky’s Academic Standards (KAS) and the alignment of corresponding assessments for possible revision or replacement. Current K-12 classroom teachers or content specialists that are interested in the state social studies assessment are needed. A pool of candidates is being gathered for this critical work and participants will be notified if accepted.

Currently, applications are being accepted through May 31.

At this time, range finding will take place during the summer of 2021. When participating in range finding, teachers will look at student responses from the 2021 social studies field test to find the range of student responses and use those responses to build training sets for scoring. These meetings will be conducted virtually, but applicants also may be asked to meet in person in Frankfort or Lexington for future assessment work. Virtual meetings may take place during or after school hours or a combination of both.

Substitute teacher expense and travel will be reimbursed, if needed. The timeline of activities will be communicated to individuals once they are selected, with work taking place as early as the beginning of July. The online application to participate in social studies assessment work will be posted for 30 days.

For more information, email dacinfo@education.ky.gov.