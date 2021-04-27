Halcomb named Radiography Program Coordinator for SKCTC, HCTC

Having a joint radiography program better serves students, and that is one reason Professor Astor Halcomb is glad to see the cooperation between Hazard Community and Technical College and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in offering the program.

Halcomb became the new Regional Radiography Program Coordinator on March 1. He looks forward to serving the region because the need for graduates is increasing.

“The program faculty receive calls daily from hospitals and clinics needing a radiographer. The outlook for jobs in our field is on the rise,” he said.

Halcomb is proud of the facilities offered at both campus locations. “Both colleges provide us with great facilities to teach and have labs. We are able to meet at one place or the other and take advantage of unique learning opportunities, and we are fortunate to have state-of-the art x-ray laboratories,” he said.

“I look forward to working with our Radiography faculty and staff. We have wonderful clinical sites and clinical instructors throughout our colleges’ service areas. Together the regional Radiography program faculty and our clinical facilities are going to produce outstanding Radiographers for our area and beyond,” he said.

Prior to joining HCTC, Halcomb worked in the radiography field at Hazard Clinic, Wise ARH, Hazard ARH, and Pikeville Medical Center. He earned an associate degree from HCTC, a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University, and a master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University.

Halcomb and his wife, Darla, live close to the Whitesburg Campus where his office is based.

Anyone interested in a career in radiography can contact Halcomb at Astor.Halcomb@kctcs.edu or 606-589-3310.