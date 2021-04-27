Donna Sue Skidmore Tolliver passed away peacefully into Heaven on April 19, 2021, at the Harlan Nursing Home.

Sue was born on April 6, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky to Lawrence and Mary Eager Skidmore. The family lived in Ewing, Virginia for a short time before returning to the Skidmore family farm in Harlan. The youngest of five children, her primary job on the farm was to hold the cow’s tail while her dad did the milking. She loved all their farm animals, but especially loved the chickens and would flip rocks over for them to find bugs to eat. Sue graduated Hall High in 1953, began working at Newberry’s, and then Belk’s. She married her loving husband, Delmar Tolliver, in 1953 and moved to Camden, South Carolina where she worked at DuPont. The couple returned to Harlan to begin their family, raising two perfect children, Steve, and Julie. Sue later lived in Corbin and Lexington. She was a member of the Harlan Baptist church, attended Central Baptist Church in Corbin, and the Chapel at Bridgepointe in Lexington. Sue was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Delmar Tolliver; two brothers, Jack Skidmore, and Robert Skidmore, and one sister, Pauline Skidmore.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Anita), of Harlan and her daughter, Julie, of Lexington. One sister, Fern Jones. A host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, and relatives also survive whom she loved very dearly.

The family expresses great appreciation for the excellent and loving care provided by the staff and volunteers of the Harlan Nursing Home, Bridgepointe Assisted Living, and the Best Friends Day Center.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Arnold Hammons officiating. Family and friends will be serving as Pallbearers. The family requests that attendees observe COVID guidelines of face coverings and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club of Harlan County: 1 Positive Place, Harlan, Kentucky 40831

