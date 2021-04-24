One dead after KY 72 crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on KY 72 near Elcomb, where the car went off the road into a nearby field.

At this time, KY 72 is shut down and traffic is being directed onto Pope Hill Road.

Emergency crews are on scene and urge individuals to slow down and use caution when approaching the area.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

The Enterprise will provide an update when more information is available.