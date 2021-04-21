PHOTOS: Step up against abuse, sexual assault
For the month of April, which is recognized as both Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a display was made on the steps of the Harlan County Courthouse in remembrance of the 218 victims of child abuse or sexual assault in the county. (Photos by Melissa Johnson-Helton)
