April 21, 2021

PHOTOS: Step up against abuse, sexual assault

By Staff Reports

Published 1:43 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

For the month of April, which is recognized as both Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a display was made on the steps of the Harlan County Courthouse in remembrance of the 218 victims of child abuse or sexual assault in the county. (Photos by Melissa Johnson-Helton)

