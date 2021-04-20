Tshiebwe is a happy player on and off the court

Kentucky fans are already looking forward to having West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe on the court next season to provide inside scoring and rebounding UK sometimes lacked during the recent 9-16 season.

However, off the court fans are going to see a happy player almost all the time.

So how does he balance being a ferocious player on the court but a happy person all the time off the court?

“When you’re outside, yeah, you enjoy spending time with people. Laughing is the gift God gave me. But when you get on the court, it’s time for business. It’s time to take care of (business). That’s my job,” Tshiebwe said.

“Like, when I’m out there, there’s no time to joke around. It’s time to get business done, and we’ve got to win. It’s all about winning.”

Kentucky fans should like that. No talk about the NBA, just about winning.

“From what I understand in this game of basketball, you have to give everything you have to win the game. It doesn’t matter how hard a game it was; it’s how you finish,” Tshiebwe said.

“It’s about winning. When I’m out there, my mind is really concentrated and focused. I try to help win the game.”