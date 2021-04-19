Southeast chooses KMLF queen’s candidate

PINEVILLE – Congratulations to Sierra Mullins of Middlesboro who will represent Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College as a queen’s candidate during the 2021 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. According to officials, the College was unable to hold its annual Miss Southeast pageant this spring due to COVID-19 restrictions, so a special committee was appointed to vet potential candidates.

In addition to affordability and location, Sierra says she chose Southeast for its “personalized attention, life balance, and academic flexibility.” After graduation she will transfer to LMU where she plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in order to “make a difference in the lives of children.” In her spare time, Sierra loves to travel, hang out with her family at the lake, walk her dog, sit with the elderly, and mail care packages to members of our Armed Forces. The family comedian, she does a spot-on Grinch impression and always “sees the cup as half full.”

“Sierra will represent our College and our region well,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “Not only has she excelled academically, but she also knows the importance of giving back to her community. We wish her the best of luck in this year’s festival.”