MCHC vaccinates employees at Southeast

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) has partnered with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Just recently, health care staff visited the College’s campuses in Middlesboro, Cumberland, and Whitesburg to vaccinate employees.

According to Mahala Mullins, director of health information at MCHC, “it is important to vaccinate as many people as possible to allow us to return to a new normal.” Vaccinating the public is important, she says, but the educational community’s health has additional implications, allowing schools to “return to in-person classes and a schedule with social interactions needed for improved mental wellbeing.”

Tammy Collett, who graduated from Southeast as an RN in 2009, was among the staff administering vaccinations. “Since COVID testing has declined so much, we transitioned our mobile units from testing to vaccines,” she explained. Of her role, she said, “This is a good opportunity for me to give back to the place that gave me so much.”

This was the first time MCHC had used their mobile unit at multiple locations in one day.

Healthy at Work Officer Billie Franks said that approximately two dozen employees were vaccinated.

“We are grateful to Mahala and everybody at MCHC for offering us this service,” she said. “We can stay safe and healthy at Southeast if we all work together and do our part.”