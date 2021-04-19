Dragon face three-game losing streak

By Paul Lunsford

The Green Dragons traveled to East Ridge on Friday and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 14-4 five-inning victory over the Warriors.

Harlan started Jared Moore on the mound. He pitched three innings to earn the win. Moore (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Noah Lewis worked two innings, giving up two runs on three hits. He has five strikeouts and walked two.

Offensively, the Dragons were led by John Bryson and Moore with a double and single each. Evan Browning, Shane Lindsey and Donovan Montanaro each singled twice. Jeremiah Mills added a double. Ethan Cornett and Jaedyn Gist each singled once.

Bryson drove in three runs while Lindsey and Mills added two RBIs apiece. Browning, Montanaro, Cornett, Gist and Gunnar Smelling drove in one each.

The Green Dragons recorded 16 of 17 stolen bases. Montanaro had four steals. Gist followed with three. Browning, Lindsey and Trey Barnes had two each. Bryson, Mills and David Vanwinkle each stoled a base.

Harlan (3-6 overall, 0-2 district) plays host to Bell County (2-4) on Monday and travels to Bell High on Tuesday in 52nd District action.

The Dragons will play host to Cordia on Thursday and Barbourville on Friday.

East Ridge (1-6) returns to action Monday at home against Cordia. The Warriors will entertain Betsy Layne on Friday and Jenkins on Saturday.

HC falls to Shelby Valley

The Black Bears suffered a 17-7 loss at Shelby Valley on Friday.

It snapped a three-game winning streak for Harlan County.

No other information was available.

Harlan County (4-6) will host Middlesboro (6-3) on Monday in district play, visit the Yellow Jackets on Thursday before hosting the Corbin Redhounds on Friday.