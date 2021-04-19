COX: 24th Annual 4-H Windowsill Garden Project

By Raymond Cox

Due to the increasing interest of educators in Harlan County for horticulture and gardening skills, the 24th Annual 4-H Windowsill Garden Project is being conducted this spring in each elementary and middle school in Harlan County Public, Harlan Independent, Harlan County Christian, Sunshine School, Verda Head Start and Cumberland Hope Center.

Conducted in grades K4-sixth grade, as a club project, special interest, and school enrichment activity, this project will be the largest conducted this year. We will also provide the 4-H Windowsill Garden Project as part of our annual Earth Day Celebration on April 22 at Harlan Wal-Mart.

We will also give away Red Bud and Dogwood seedlings at noon April 22 at Harlan Wal-Mart.

Our goal this year is to reach 4,000 students and adults who will plant tomato seeds in peat pellet cups and care for the plants for five weeks.

During this time students will keep growth charts and record procedures for watering, and (if used) fertilizing. Evaluation experiences will provide students feedback on their project.

All students will be awarded 4-H Project Ribbons for their efforts. Ribbons will be given to the students before they take their plants home.

The project is designed to conform to the five steps in gardening with a focus on careers and providing food for the family. The five steps are planting, growing, caring, harvesting and consuming.

The students will be allowed to take the plants home and set them out in their gardens, flower beds, or bucket gardens at the end of the five week period. Students will be presented handouts by the 4-H agent and assistants on “How to Grow Your Own Tomatoes” before they take their plants home.

The students will have a written record of their plants’ growth and some classes will use this lesson in their writing assignments. Students expressed last year how they had tomatoes all summer to eat and many had tomatoes to can and prepare in other dishes. Through the years, many students have approached me in grocery stores, schools, and in other public places to say, “You are the 4-H guy who let us plant the tomatoes.” Seventy-five percent of the students expressed in a follow up survey that they had helped save money on their family’s grocery bills.

Most students remember from year to year the important things a plant must have to survive: seed, soil, water, carbon dioxide and sunlight. Students also remember the importance of a greenhouse for plants. Many have also related that they helped their parents or grandparents work in the family garden.

This project has become our largest annual event due to its success and popularity. I would like to thank all the classroom teachers for allowing us to drop off the project materials this year and for helping their students complete this project.

Any organization or group interested in conducting the 4-H Windowsill Garden Project may contact the Harlan County Extension Office at 573-4464 or 273-0835.

