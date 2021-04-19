Civil lawsuits for April 19
Civil Lawsuits
- Christopher C. Yount vs. Courtney C. Collins – child support.
- Unifirst Corporation vs. CIVIL, LLC – contract dispute.
- Citibank, N.A. vs. Brenda Caudill – contract dispute.
- Jimmy Saylor, et al., vs. 3M Company, et al. – personal injury.
- Donna Griffith vs. Appalachian Regional Healthcare Incorporation, et al. – personal injury.
- Tiria Farmer vs. Joseph Farmer – dissolution of marriage.
- Walter Fuson III vs. Vickie Fuson – dissolution of marriage.
- Kayla Middleton vs. Bradley T. Blevins – medical insurance.
- Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Tamara Deshae (Fields) Miller – property damage.
- Allen Lee Whitaker vs. Sarah Jane Whitaker – dissolution of marriage.
- Elmer Green vs. Robert K. Cloud – car wreck.
- Amanda Farmer vs. Edwin Dewayne Kinder – custody.
- Christopher Lee Creech vs. Rebekkah Leigh Creech – dissolution of marriage.
- Consumer Portfolio Services Incorporation vs. Candace M. Anglian – contract dispute.
- Discover Bank vs. Susan S. Witt – contract dispute.
- Discover Bank vs. Mark Lawson – contract dispute.
- Donnie Owens vs. Brooklyn Owens – dissolution of marriage.
- James Sepe vs. Rebecca Lindsey Casolari – custody.
- Jonathan Scott vs. Emma Scott – domestic and family.
- Jane Whitaker vs. Allen L. Whitaker – child support and medical insurance.
- Jennifer Charles Fillippinie vs. Brandon Fillippinie – dissolution of marriage.
- Leonard Powers vs. Marlena Powers – dissolution of marriage.
- Matthew Johnny Adkins vs. Brittany Amber Adkins – dissolution of marriage.
- Pamela Howard vs. Gary Howard – dissolution of marriage.
- Kelly Fields vs. Trevor Fields – dissolution of marriage.
