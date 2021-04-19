April 19, 2021

Civil lawsuits for April 19

By Staff Reports

Published 3:02 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

Civil Lawsuits

  • Christopher C. Yount vs. Courtney C. Collins – child support.
  • Unifirst Corporation vs. CIVIL, LLC – contract dispute.
  • Citibank, N.A. vs. Brenda Caudill – contract dispute.
  • Jimmy Saylor, et al., vs. 3M Company, et al. – personal injury.
  • Donna Griffith vs. Appalachian Regional Healthcare Incorporation, et al. – personal injury.
  • Tiria Farmer vs. Joseph Farmer – dissolution of marriage.
  • Walter Fuson III vs. Vickie Fuson – dissolution of marriage.
  • Kayla Middleton vs. Bradley T. Blevins – medical insurance.
  • Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Tamara Deshae (Fields) Miller – property damage.
  • Allen Lee Whitaker vs. Sarah Jane Whitaker – dissolution of marriage.
  • Elmer Green vs. Robert K. Cloud – car wreck.
  • Amanda Farmer vs. Edwin Dewayne Kinder – custody.
  • Christopher Lee Creech vs. Rebekkah Leigh Creech – dissolution of marriage.
  • Consumer Portfolio Services Incorporation vs. Candace M. Anglian – contract dispute.
  • Discover Bank vs. Susan S. Witt – contract dispute.
  • Discover Bank vs. Mark Lawson – contract dispute.
  • Donnie Owens vs. Brooklyn Owens – dissolution of marriage.
  • James Sepe vs. Rebecca Lindsey Casolari – custody.
  • Jonathan Scott vs. Emma Scott – domestic and family.
  • Jane Whitaker vs. Allen L. Whitaker – child support and medical insurance.
  • Jennifer Charles Fillippinie vs. Brandon Fillippinie – dissolution of marriage.
  • Leonard Powers vs. Marlena Powers – dissolution of marriage.
  • Matthew Johnny Adkins vs. Brittany Amber Adkins – dissolution of marriage.
  • Pamela Howard vs. Gary Howard – dissolution of marriage.
  • Kelly Fields vs. Trevor Fields – dissolution of marriage.
