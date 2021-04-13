Property transfers for April 13, 2021

Property Transfers

• Gary Allen Potter II and Lydia Thompson, et al., to Angela Nolan, tract or parcel of land near Baxter – state tax $6.

• Debra Romero to Robert Lee Hamilton Jr., tract or parcel of land at Benham – s.t. $6.

• Rose Ball, et al., o Sue Ball, tract or parcel of land in Ages.

• Linda G. Carr to Adam Carr, tract or parcel of land near Evarts.

• Danny E. and Brenda C. Trammell to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, for the use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, tract of land in Harlan County.

• Rose Mae Slusher to John Timothy and Clarissa Slusher, tracts of land at Pathfork.

• Jeannie Petra Miller to Cameron Cornett and Amy Kelly, tract or parcel of land at Kenvir – s.t. $6.50.

• Monticello Banking Company to Stanley and Renee Marlowe, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $11.50.

• Melissa Doan to Marvin Cochran, property in Harlan County.

• Justin R. and Bethany M. White to Stephen D. and Lisa W. Wood, property in Harlan County – s.t. $237.

• Mikey Glenn Ealy to Charles and Betty Keith, tracts or parcels of land in Harlan County – s.t. $25.

• Crissy Burke to Joshua B. Arthur and Breana Madison, property in Harlan County – s.t. $30.