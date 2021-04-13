PHOTOS: Ribbon cutting ceremonies

Two ribbon cutting ceremonies took place in Harlan County on Monday to celebrate the opening of two businesses. Pictured are employees with Hometown Urgent Care and Kentucky Family Dentistry. Hometown Urgent Care, owned by Patty Coldiron, is located next to the Harlan Family Dollar at 1540 S. Hwy 421. Previously known as Dr. Fred Howard’s, the office now houses Kaitlyn Patel’s Kentucky Family Dentistry located at 301 E. Central Street in downtown Harlan. (Photos by Emily Sargent)