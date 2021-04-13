KITCHEN CORNER: Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Foil Pack
By Ellen Cawood
Hey everyone! I am so sorry that I missed you last week. It was a very important week as I took my nurse practitioner boards, so I took the week off. Now that those are behind me, we are back on track!
Grilling season has definitely already started in my family. With the year we had in 2020, I think people will be more excited than ever to get outside with the people they love as the weather gets warmer. This week I’ve got a new recipe that is so simple and enjoyable for all. It reminds me of my dad because he used to make meals for me in tin foil and call them “boy scout meals.” Think of this as a fun twist on a boy scout meal. The kids are going to love it!
Ingredients:
- 6 tablespoons of melted butter
- 2 tablespoons of dry ranch seasoning
- 4 medium sized chicken breasts
- 1 pound of red potatoes quartered
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 slices of cooked bacon
- parsley
- salt
- pepper
Instructions:
- Begin by preheating your grill to 425 degrees and tearing four large square of aluminum foil. In a medium bowl, mix the butter, ranch, salt and pepper together. Spray the aluminum foil squares with nonstick spray.
- Place your quartered potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle half of the butter mixture over the potatoes and mix until they are all coated.
- Place chicken on each piece of foil and salt and pepper the chicken. Evenly distribute the potatoes to each foil pack around the chicken. Pour the rest of the butter mixture over the chicken and fold up the edges of the foil around the ingredients to make a pack.
- Grill for 30 minutes. After the 30 minutes is complete, open the pack and add the shredded cheese on top of the chicken and potatoes. Place the foil packs back on the grill for 3 minutes until the cheese melts.
- When grilling is complete sprinkle chopped parsley and bacon over top and enjoy!
