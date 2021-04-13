KITCHEN CORNER: Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Foil Pack

By Ellen Cawood

Hey everyone! I am so sorry that I missed you last week. It was a very important week as I took my nurse practitioner boards, so I took the week off. Now that those are behind me, we are back on track!

Grilling season has definitely already started in my family. With the year we had in 2020, I think people will be more excited than ever to get outside with the people they love as the weather gets warmer. This week I’ve got a new recipe that is so simple and enjoyable for all. It reminds me of my dad because he used to make meals for me in tin foil and call them “boy scout meals.” Think of this as a fun twist on a boy scout meal. The kids are going to love it!

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons of melted butter

2 tablespoons of dry ranch seasoning

4 medium sized chicken breasts

1 pound of red potatoes quartered

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 slices of cooked bacon

parsley

salt

pepper

Instructions: