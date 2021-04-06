Belinda Gail North May, 65

Belinda Gail North May entered her eternal home in Heaven on March 31, 2021 at the age of 65 years old. Belinda transitioned peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She had suffered with severe allergic asthma most of her life that developed into COPD. She spent the last seven years of her life on oxygen. Although she lost her battle with this disease, she won the war because she now resides in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Belinda was born on June 15, 1955 to Luther North and Bessie North née Creech. She was a 1972 graduate of Cumberland High School in Kentucky. She attended Southeast Community College and Eastern Kentucky University. Belinda had many hobbies and passions. She loved to read, garden, sew, sing, and play piano as well as guitar. She was a member of the Cumberland Church of the Nazarene, where she absolutely loved her Pastor, Dillard Stanley, and her church family. She was very active in her church and community. She was on the Board of Trustees, Church Steward, Bible Trivia Debate Team Leader, Youth Leader, Children’s Church Teacher, Lady’s Ministry, church pianist, sang in the choir and so very much more. She was so honored when she would help to prepare for communion. Belinda spent most of her life in Business Management and Ownership. She excelled and had so much talent in all she attempted to do. She was a professional seamstress and quilt maker. In the 1980’s and 90’s she owned her own bridal shop where she not only sold pre-made items, but also created gorgeous, custom made bridal gowns for customers and many family members. She had so many beautiful God- given talents. When Belinda, her husband and family relocated back to Harlan County, they opened Back Porch Gallery in Benham, Kentucky, where they sold hand-made crafts, quilts and artwork. She also gave quilting lessons. Belinda was on the Kentucky Craft Marketing Program. Belinda is preceded in death by her parents, Luther North and Bessie North née Creech; grandparents Charlie and Vedie Creech and Walter and Katie North; and two sisters, Sandra North Hansel aka Judy and Debbie North Hartman. She leaves behind to treasure her precious memory her loving husband of 46 years, Larry May; her three sons and two daughter-in-laws, Jesse May and Karen Hedgespeth, Jon May, and Drew and Pam May; and two grandchildren, Andrea Hedgespeth May and Julien Hedgespeth May. She is also survived by her siblings, Jeff (Melissa) North of Big Laurel, Kentucky, Onilee (Darrel) Creech of Benham, Kentucky, Charles (Patricia) North of Cumberland, Kentucky, Johnny (Donna) North of Benham, Kentucky, Kim (Rick) Krouse of Mason, Ohio, Patricia (Jimmy) Hill of Cumberland, Kentucky, Sara (Tim) Gillespie of Milford, Ohio, and Ruth Banks of Lexington, Kentucky. We will be celebrating her amazing life on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at 1pm at True Life Community Church of the Nazarene 119 Winn Street Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353. Pastor John Kohr True Life Community Church of the Nazarene and Pastor Dillard Stanley of Cumberland Church of the Nazarene. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to KODA Kentucky Organ Donation Affiliates 10160 Linn Stanton Road, Louisville, KY 40223, Hospice East Winchester 407 Shoppers Drive Winchester, KY 40391, Cumberland Church of the Nazarene 108 3rd Street Cumberland, KY 40823, and/or True Life Community Church Of the Nazarene 119 Winn Street Mt. Sterling, KY 40353.