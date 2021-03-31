March 31, 2021

Green Dragon baseball opens at home with a win

By Emily Sargent

Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The Harlan Green Dragons opened their high school baseball season Monday night at home against the Pineville Mountain Lions. Harlan was defeated as the Lions took advantage of five walks, five hit batsmen, and one error in the seventh inning, helping them score eight runs for a 12-6 win against the Dragons.

