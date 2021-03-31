Green Dragon baseball opens at home with a win
The Harlan Green Dragons opened their high school baseball season Monday night at home against the Pineville Mountain Lions. Harlan was defeated as the Lions took advantage of five walks, five hit batsmen, and one error in the seventh inning, helping them score eight runs for a 12-6 win against the Dragons.
You Might Like
It was close! Lady Bears open 13th Region Tournament
By Paul Lunsford A three-point play by Ella Karst late in the third quarter, as well as another basket by... read more