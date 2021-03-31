Flash flooding throughout Harlan
Locals across Harlan County didn’t sleep much Saturday into Sunday as torrential rainstorms caused flash flooding through most of the area. Three inches of rain fell within those 24 hours, causing the Cumberland River to rise 8 feet in three hours. Officials said the river in Baxter crested to 20.5 feet by noon. (Photos by Jeff Phillips)
