PHOTOS: Reverse engineering

Students in Mrs. Lindsey Rich’s Introduction to Engineering Design Class at Harlan County High School are seen disassembling various products. Students are learning to analyze the components that make up a product to better understand function, design, and structure. Reverse engineering addresses how things work and can provide economic advantages to businesses. This process is also used to inform the redesign of an object so that its performance may be improved. The class is part of the Project Lead The Way pre-engineering program at HCHS. (Photos submitted)