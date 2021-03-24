District court for March 24, 2021
DISTRICT COURT
- Sherry Burgan, 37, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set May 10 (bond set at $5,000 at 10 percent). Order not to be back on property.
- Sherry L. Burgan, 37, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drufs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle with one headlight, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set May 10 (bond set at $5,000 at 10 percent).
- Sherry Lynn Burgan, 37, second-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set May 10 (bond set at $5,000 at 10 percent). Order not to be back on property.
- Clayton Tony Fultz, 21, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, reckless driving, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set April 26 (bond set at $5,000 at 10 percent).
- Alicia Hall, 25, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.
- Flora Marie Dabney, 60, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.
- Jamie Ray Brackett, 34, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.
- Amanda Joyce Griffith, 31, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on warning and proof.
- Eric M. Bull, 45, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), no operator’s/moped license – continued for arraignment May 10.
- Henrietta Cornett, 50, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.
- Ralph D. Clayborn, resident fishing without a license – continued for arraignment May 3.
- Nicholas Daniels, criminal littering, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, drinking alcoholic beverages in a public place, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) – continued for arraignment May 3.
- Ruby Griffith, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment May 3.
- Morgan Elizabeth Huff, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate – continued for arraignment May 3.
- Wendy Inman, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment May 3.
- Billy Lewis, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – continued for arraignment May 3.
- Michelle Rae Morton, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment May 3.
- Christopher Ingram, 23, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – continued for arraignment June 21.
- Rodney Cloud, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment June 21.
- Rodney Cloud, 35, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment June 21.
- Tina Britt, 49, of Harlan, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – pleaded not guilty, preliminary hearing scheduled April 26.
