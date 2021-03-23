SULLIVAN: God is my divine helper

By Candida Sullivan

I spilled coffee on my Bible yesterday. As I wiped the pages, I was upset. I didn’t want my Bible to be stained. But as I looked more closely this morning, I wondered if maybe God wanted to show me something on the page. Sure enough, in the stained area was the reference: divine helper.

Divine helper:

Psalm 28:7 (KJV)

7 The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him.

Psalm 40:17 (KJV)

17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.

Isaiah 41:10 (KJV)

10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Isaiah 50:9 (KJV)

9 Behold, the Lord God will help me; who is he that shall condemn me? lo, they all shall wax old as a garment; the moth shall eat them up.

Hebrews 13:6 (KJV)

6 So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.

God can even take my mistakes and turn them into blessings. I am so thankful to know God and to be loved by Him. Years later, as I see the stained page, I will remember that God is my divine helper.

Today, I am reminded that the blessings of the Lord are all around us. Sometimes we just need to look for them.