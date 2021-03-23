Property transfers for March 23, 2021
PROPERTY TRANSFERS
- Kimberly A. and Randal D. Williams to Jams Thomas Bowers, tracts of land at Ages – state tax $20.
- GRF, LLC., and Edward Burkhart, to Pedro Roman, property in Harlan County – s.t. $350.
- Mary Helen Ivey to William Mark Ivey, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.
- Penny Michele Pace to Lauren Thrasher, tracts or parcels of land in Harlan County – s.t. $26.
- Marchelle and Jerry Gray to Warmuth Estates, LLC., property in Harlan County – s.t. $32.
- Brenda K. and Angelo L. North to Christine Wheeler, property in Harlan County – s.t. $48.
- Robert and Katrina Freeman to Ada Howard, property on Bailey Hill – s.t. $5.
- Nancy Coretta and John L. Mitchell to Nancy Coretta and John L. Mitchell, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.
- Mary and Richard Egbert to Phyllis J. Smith, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $5.
