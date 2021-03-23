Over 5,000 Harlan Countians vaccinated

As Harlan County entered Phase 1C of vaccine distribution, with priority given to those belonging to the Phase 1B group, Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced a milestone 5,000-plus individuals have been vaccinated across the county.

“Phase 1C is defined as anyone 60 or older, anyone 16 or older with a medical condition that is high risk (cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, immuno-compromised state, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or type 2 diabetes) associated with COVID-19, and frontline and essential workers,” he said.

In Harlan County, as of Monday, more than 7,300 doses of the vaccine have been administered by Harlan ARH, the Harlan County Health Department, MCHC, Walgreens or the contracted pharmacies assigned to service the long-term care facilities and assisted-living facility.

To date, 5,154 doses have been first dose, or “prime” doses, and approximately 2,221 doses have been second-dose vaccines.

Nearly 1.2 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, 1,186,538 people have received at least a first dose of the vaccine in Kentucky, an increase of 184,000 doses from last Monday. This includes those allocated for and administered in long-term care facilities.

“COVID-19 case numbers continue to remain low! We have been in a plateau the last five weeks, with our average weekly case total being 31.4 over this time period. Last week, we recorded 30 new cases in Harlan County,” Mosley said.

“Yesterday, we recorded 0 new cases!! This was the second day in 10 days that we had 0 cases reported. I’m thankful for another 0 and hope and pray there are many more 0’s in the near future!”

As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Harlan County stands at 2,478. There are at least 39 active cases currently in the county, six of which are hospitalized.

Approximately 1,900 Harlan Countians have recovered from the virus. The death total stands at 75 individuals.

“Our mortality rate is 3.02 percent and remains one of the top ten highest COVID-19 mortality rates in Kentucky. Please continue to remember the families of these folks in your prayers, as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” Mosley said. “The state’s mortality rate is 1.37 percent. The nation’s mortality rate for COVID-19 is 1.82 percent.”

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 294 new cases Monday in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total cases to 421,121.

The state’s death total from COVID-19 is now at 5,799, after a backlog of deaths was discovered last week. The state’s positivity rate currently sits at 2.93 percent, continuing to decline.

The United States death toll from COVID-19 is now over 543,000, up more than 6,000 deaths since Monday evening of last week.

“Let’s all continue to wear our masks to show support for our brave healthcare workers. They are overworked and are trying to save lives each day. They need our support to finish this battle,” Mosley said.