Harlan Chows Down slated for April 7

With locals beginning to get back into the swing of things since COVID-19 first began, Harlan Tourism officials are rolling out an extensive schedule for 2021 spring and summer events, kicking off with Harlan Chows Down.

Harlan Tourism Executive Director Brandon Pennington said the event was canceled for 2020 when strict restaurant guidelines were put into place.

“As we’re moving into 2021 and we see how well our community is doing in terms of cases, especially how well these establishments have responded, we’re so excited to see this event happening this year,” he said.

Pennington said the point of Harlan Chows Down is to focus on supporting local restaurants coming out of the winter season.

“This event is one of our favorites in the Harlan Tourism office because it’s all about flavors and food,” said Pennington. “During this event, we encourage our locals and visitors to get out and enjoy good food from our local restaurants to show them how much we appreciate them being a part of our community”

This year, local restaurants are offering some great deals:

Don’s Super Saver Deli: $5 Cheeseburger Box (Includes: Cheeseburger, fries and drink)

Harlan Food City Deli: $6.29 Hot Bar Dinner with Valucard

Hog Heaven Pit BBQ Mobile: $7 Combos

The Hungry Goats Good food and Catering restaurant : Deal of the Day – 9 piece quesadilla for $6.50

O Taste and See: Free drink with purchase of large order of donuts

The Portal: Large two-topping pizza for $10 all day long

Rax Restaurant: Two Rax sandwiches for $5

Southern Grind Mobile Coffee: 10 percent off of 16 ounce drink and treat when purchased together

Sports Cafe & Catering: Chicken salad croissant, chips, and drink for $6. Add chocolate hoho cake to any order for $2

Taco Holler Food Truck & Catering: Free dessert with any meal purchase

“We know more deals will be added as we get closer to the day of the event, so be sure to come back and look at our Facebook post on Visit Harlan County as we get closer to April 7,” Pennington said.

Two cash prizes will also be associated with the 2021 Harlan Chows Down event.

The first promotion is simple. Locals are asked to share the Visit Harlan County Facebook post about Harlan Chows Down on their wall with their friends and family, like the post and tag three friends in the comments on the original post for a chance to win $250.

A winner will be drawn on April 7 at noon for this promotion.

The second promotion will take place the day of the event.

Harlan Countians can share a picture of their food from any Harlan County restaurant (make sure it’s a public post) and use the hashtag #HarlanChowsDown for a chance to win another $250.

A winner for this cash prize will be drawn the following day on Thursday, April 8.

For more information on Harlan Chows Down, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495.