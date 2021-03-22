PHOTO: Veteran honored in donation to park

Wanda Cornett made a contribution of $1,000 to the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Memorial to honor her husband OLAN CORNETT. Olan served the U.S. – 179 Signal Repair Company during World War II. He was a Wire Communications Technician trained in radio, telephone & telegraph. Olan served in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. His brother Chester, Jr., died while serving at the same time as Olan. His Father served in World War I. Olan’s deceased son Charles W. Cornett served in the U.S. Marine. Donations in any amount are accepted for the next Phase of this project. (Photo submitted)