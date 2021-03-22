March 22, 2021

Emergency lights flashing on police cars at night at the scene of an accident or crime. Focus shifts from lights in the foreground to the lights in the background.

KY 38 to shut down on Tuesday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:47 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

On Tuesday, March 23, detectives with the Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, will be shutting down KY 38 in Evarts from 10 a.m. to noon (two hours).

KSP will be reconstructing a collision that occurred on March 18, 2021.

KSP is asking the public to avoid the area during these hours and allow yourself time to arrive at your destination prior to these hours.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports