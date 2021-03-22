KY 38 to shut down on Tuesday
On Tuesday, March 23, detectives with the Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, will be shutting down KY 38 in Evarts from 10 a.m. to noon (two hours).
KSP will be reconstructing a collision that occurred on March 18, 2021.
KSP is asking the public to avoid the area during these hours and allow yourself time to arrive at your destination prior to these hours.
