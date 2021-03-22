Dragons defeated in first-round game

By Paul Lunsford

A run at a 13th Region Championship ended with a first-round exit for the Harlan Green Dragons on Monday at the Corbin Arena.

Corbin used a 26-12 scoring outburst in the fourth quarter to claim a 63-53 victory.

It was the Redhounds’ 11th win in the last 12 games since a 3-6 mark to open the season.

Sophomore guard Hayden Llewellyn powered Corbin (14-7) with 22 points. Sophomore forward Brody Wells scored 15 points ad had eight rebounds. Carter Stewart and Josh Hibbits each added nine points.

Junior guard Jordan Akal paced Harlan (17-6) with 25 points. Junior forward Jaedyn Gist contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kyler McLendon scored eight points.

The Redhounds raced to a 22-12 lead after one quarter.

The Green Dragons outscored Corbin 17-6 in the second period and took a 29-28 edge into the half.

Harlan held a 41-37 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

The Dragons were hampered with 15 turnovers, although Corbin finished the game with 14.

Harlan outrebounded the Hounds 35-25.

Junior forward William Austin faced foul trouble most of the night, before fouling out early in the final period. Harlan’s Kaleb McLendon was held scoreless.

The Green Dragons say goodbye to one senior, Trey Barnes. The squad will return several juniors next season.

Corbin will face North Laurel, an 86-50 winner over Barbourville, in Friday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m.

The 24-2 Jaguars got 25 points from Ryan Davidson, 22 points from Reed Sheppard and 14 points from Sizemore.

Junior guard Matthew Warren led Barbourville (12-14) with 20 points. Senior guard Matthew Gray scored 15.

North Laurel led 14-13 after one quarter and 38-26 at halftime. The Jaguars extended the lead to 59-41 after three quarters.

Tuesday, the 19-5 Harlan County Black Bears played Knox Central (15-5), followed by Clay County (14-8) and South Laurel (18-5).

The championship game will be played Saturday at 7.

– – – – –

Corbin (63) – Hayden Llewellyn 22, Brody Wells 15, Josh Hibbits 9, Carter Stewart 9, Dakota Pennington 7, Isaac McVey 1, Seth Mills 0, Trey Worley 0, Marc Warren 0.

Harlan (53) – Jordan Akal 25, Jaedyn Gist 17, Kyler McLendon 8, William Austin 3, Kaleb McLendon 0, Johann Gist 0.

Corbin 22 06 09 26 – 63

Harlan 12 17 12 12 – 53

3-Point goals: Corbin 4-13 (Pennington 1-1, Hibbits 1-3, Llewellyn 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Wells 0-1), Harlan 4-13 (Akal 3-9, Kyler McLendon 1-2, Johann Gist 0-2). Rebounds: Corbin 25 (Wells 8), Harlan 35 (Jaedyn Gist 12). Assists: Corbin 16 (Stewart 5), Harlan 12 (Kyler McLendon 4, Akal 4). Turnovers: Corbin 14, Harlan 15.