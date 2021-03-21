Ellen Gladdish Turner, 79

Ellen Gladdish Turner, Cumberland, passed from this life on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence with family by her side, at the age of 79 years, 11 months, following a long illness. She was born April 19, 1941 in Christian County to her parents, the late Lee Pascal Gladdish and Kate Blanton Gladdish Sergent.

In addition to her family, she loved her friends and church family greatly. Ellen accepted Christ as Savior at age 5, and began singing and playing guitar with her mother and sister at age 8. She was a dedicated Christian who loved singing praises to the Lord and spreading the message of the gospel of Christ through song. Ellen, along with her sister Norma and brother-in-law Myrthul recorded a long play album of gospel songs around 1969. The trio traveled to churches around Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio singing in revivals and special services. She was a homemaker and member of the Totz Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her father, who was killed in World War II, her mother and step-father Ed Sergent, infant brother Melvin Gladdish, her husband Johnny Turner and daughter, Judy Turner Noah. Ellen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Eda) Turner, sister Norma Dixon, grandchildren Elyse and Jared Turner, cousin Sherry Thompson who was raised as her sister, special cousin Janie Thompson who was like a granddaughter, brother-in-law Clarence Turner, sister-in-law Edna Mae Hollon, special friend and care giver Amy Osborne, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many other wonderful family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Totz Church of God at 2 p.m. with burial following in the Monte Vista Cemetery, Cumberland. House-Rawlings Funeral Home, London, KY was entrusted with the arrangements.