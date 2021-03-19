One year old killed by car
PUTNEY – On March 19, 2021, at 6:51 p.m., troopers from Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, responded to Cedar Park Drive, which is located in Putney, in reference to a one-year-old child being fatally struck by a vehicle.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Troopers and detectives remain on the scene investigating.
KSP will update as more information comes available.
