HCHS sets graduation, prom dates

Harlan County High School officials recently set the date and times for two big occasions. Prom will take place April 24, and the school’s Class of 2020 will officially graduate May 7.

The Harlan County School District released information regarding prom on their Facebook page earlier in the week, noting ticket sales will take place from March 15 until April 9 at $25 each. No tickets will be sold after April 9.

Those wishing to attend HC’s prom will be required to complete a COVID-19 release form. Students can purchase a prom ticket and pick up a release form at the front office.

Further HCHS prom details are listed at the bottom of this article.

The Harlan County Class of 2020 was also addressed in a letter from Principal Kathy Minor on March 12.

Minor said the official Class of 2020 graduation ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at Coal Miners’ Memorial Stadium (HCHS football field).

“At this time, we plan for a full graduation ceremony to take place with our faculty and staff present, as well as members of the Harlan County Board of Education, members of the Harlan County Public Schools Central Office, Superintendent Brent Roark and a host of others,” Minor said. “Throughout this year filled with much sickness and unforeseeable circumstances, we want you to know that we have not forgotten the Harlan County High School Class of 2020, nor will we ever.”

Minor said students will need to notify the school whether or not they will be able to attend. A form to do so is available on the Harlan County Public Schools Facebook page.

In order to participate in the ceremony, officials will need to know if students are going to attend no later than April 15. The number of participants will be necessary to properly plan and prepare for the ceremony.

Harlan County High School Prom guidelines:

1. Location: Harlan County High School gymnasium

2. Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021

3. Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; Prom 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

4. Tickets: $25 per ticket

5. Ticket sales: Monday, March 15, 2021, through Friday, April 9, 2021. No tickets will be sold after Friday, April 9, 2021. Prom tickets will be sold at the HCHS front office.

6. Eligible students: The prom is for juniors and seniors only. Each junior/senior is allowed to bring one guest. Guests not enrolled at HCHS must be approved through the school and no older than 20. They must also submit to a background check. Students must be in a junior/senior homeroom in order to purchase tickets. The tickets can only be purchased through the school; buying from other students is not permitted.

(Prom Policy Number HC 014)

7. Entrance:

a) All students will enter HCHS from the designated steps beside the north tower.

b) No parking will be permitted in the parking lot located in front of the main entrance of HCHS. This area will be designated for parents to take pictures of students as they walk into Prom 2021.

8. Prom Pictures: Prom pictures will be available in front of the entrance to the auditorium.

9. Face masks: Masks must be worn at all times inside HCHS unless eating or drinking in designated area, which will be located in the atrium.

10. Food & Drink/Seating in Atrium: The only permissible area for food and drink will be the atrium. All eating and drinking will take place in the HCHS atrium. CDC guidelines pertaining to the serving of food and drink will be followed.

11. Seating Inside HCHS Gymnasium:

a) Students will be assigned to individual tables with four (4) students per table. If a student has a personal preference as to what person/persons they would like to share a table with, it needs to be noted upon purchase of ticket.

b) Three (3) tables will be placed in pods for contact tracing purposes. This will allow up to twelve (12) attendees to be in your party for seating arrangements.

12. Security: HCHS faculty and the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department will be providing security for Prom 2021.

13. A COVID-19 student release form must be signed and documented prior to the purchase of a ticket (these forms will be available at the front desk and can be filled out at time of ticket purchase). All students under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian sign their release forms.