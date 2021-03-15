PHOTOS: Into the rubble

Firefighters responded to a structure fire just off from Black Bottom Road near KY 413, where two brothers and four children lost everything to flames. While the fire raged, multiple firefighters from Sunshine, Wallins and Harlan fire departments worked to remove dogs from in and around the home, as well as several chickens and ducks. One duck was badly burned as a result of the blaze but was saved. As firefighters worked to stabilize the area, charred pieces of ceiling and roof continued to weaken and fall in places. One volunteer also broke through a porch at the back of the property while spraying inside of the residence. No serious injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the Harlan Fire Department. (Photos by Emily Sargent)