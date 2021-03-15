KITCHEN CORNER: Pistachio muffins
By Ellen Cawood
I’m so excited because this week is Saint Patrick’s Day. I feel like it is a very under-rated holiday, but with this past year taking any form of fun away, I think it is important to make this Saint Patrick’s day as fun as possible.
I was looking up a recipe to pay homage to Irish culture, but wasn’t inspired by anything that I wanted to share. However, I did find a recipe that is bright green and fun for the kids while also being tasty for adults.
Pistachio Muffins
Ingredients
- 1 box of instant pistachio pudding
- 1 2/3 cup of all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
- dash of salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup of milk
- ½ cup of vegetable oil
- green food coloring
- ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract
Instructions
- Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees. Spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large mixing bowl mix all the dry ingredients including pudding, flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and sea salt. In a separate bowl mix all the wet ingredients including eggs, vanilla extract, and oil.
- Combine dry and wet ingredients. Add 2 drops of green food coloring. You can add more until you get the desired color you want.
- Pour batter in tin ¾ the way full. Sprinkle with AA sugar to create a beautiful, crunchy, sweet topping.
- Bake the muffins for 15-20 minutes or until toothpick done. Allow them to cool and enjoy!
