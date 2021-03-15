KITCHEN CORNER: Pistachio muffins

By Ellen Cawood

I’m so excited because this week is Saint Patrick’s Day. I feel like it is a very under-rated holiday, but with this past year taking any form of fun away, I think it is important to make this Saint Patrick’s day as fun as possible.

I was looking up a recipe to pay homage to Irish culture, but wasn’t inspired by anything that I wanted to share. However, I did find a recipe that is bright green and fun for the kids while also being tasty for adults.

Pistachio Muffins

Ingredients

1 box of instant pistachio pudding

1 2/3 cup of all-purpose flour

¾ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

dash of salt

2 eggs

1 cup of milk

½ cup of vegetable oil

green food coloring

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions