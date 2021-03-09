Lilly is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for March 10. She is a one-year-old cat, who is can be shy at first but loves snuggles once she warms up to you. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Lilly is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see her or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)