Judy Ann White Wilhoit, 67, of Lawnvale, KY, passed away on Sunday evening of March 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born Dec. 18, 1953, in Evarts, KY, to Dorothy Pryor White and the late Ernest White. She was a 1971 graduate of Evarts High School, on September 9, 1971 she married the love of her life, James Wallace “Jimmy” Wilhoit, Jr. She began working at Newberry’s Department Stores and Macks Grocery’s, before starting her job at the Bank of Harlan in 1971. She retired in 2011 as the Internal Auditor for the bank. She believed in the Baptist faith and was baptized March 1, 1970 at Yocum Creek Baptist Church.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paris & Roxie Pryor, Albert & Lola White; brothers, Bobby, Jerry, and Ernie White; sister, Susan Hobbs; In laws, Wallace and Anita Wilhoit; sister in law, Karen Thompson.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Pryor White of Evarts; her husband of 49 years, James Wallace “Jimmy” Wilhoit, Jr of Lawnvale; children, Racheal Wilhoit (R. Edward) Parsons of Harrodsburg, KY, Christopher Todd (Megan) Wilhoit of Stevensville, MD, and Jamie Wilhoit (Kenneth) Hightower of Flemingsburg, KY; grandchildren, Meredith B. Parsons, Madison Parsons, Evan Wilhoit, Paige Wilhoit, Hunter Hightower, and Brayden Hightower.

Brothers, Larry (Kim) White, Paul (Lisa) White, Michael (Angie) White, James (Sheila) White, Jack (Rhonda) White; sisters, Marcella (Robert) Huckleby, Janice (Jim) Craig; bother in law, Jon Hobbs; sisters in laws, Katherine White, Glenda White, Janet White, Kay (Phillip) Howard, and Shirley Buie. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.

In keeping with Judy’s wishes a Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Resthaven Cemetery Chapel, with Judy’s brothers, Rev. Paul White and Rev. Larry White officiating. Burial will then follow in Resthaven Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mike Forester, Steve Hendrickson, Leo Miller, Sr., Leo Miller, Jr., R. Edward Parsons, Kenneth Hightower, and Darryl Noe.

The family suggest memorials be sent to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 in memory of Judy.

Anderson-Laws and Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Judy Ann Wilhoit.