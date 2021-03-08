District court – March 8, 2021

District Court

• John Adams, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Andrew James Arcure, second-degree disorderly conduct – jury trial scheduled June 1.

• Andrew Joseph Baker, 21, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled April 27.

• Joseph Bennett, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Brian Brimm, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Ricky Austin Britt, 24, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), convicted felon in possession of a firearm – waived to grand jury (bond set at $40,000 at 10 percent).

• Jason F. Britton, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Jonathan Blair, 37, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), resisting arrest – failed to appear for hearing.

• Billy Brock, third-degree escape, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Kevin Burkhart, 35, failure to wear seat belt, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – pleaded not guilty, preliminary hearing set March 15.

• Christopher M. Caudill, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment March 22.

• James D. Collett, 34, of Stinnett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, improper registration plate, operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

• Justin F. Couch, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Sierra Crane, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, obstructed vision and/or windshield, no operator’s/moped license – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Marty A. Crider, 45, of Baxter, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Rhonda K. Crider, 38, of Baxter, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Johnny Deal, 47, fourth-degree assault (child abuse) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Candace Fee, 38, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – failed to appear for hearing.

• Bobbi Foley, 42, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing – pretrial conference scheduled May 3.

• Roger Gibson, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense) – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• Roger Gibson, 55, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for pretrial conference May 10.

• Ashley Gilliam, 33, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial scheduled June 8.

• Joe Gross, 28, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $50,000 at 10 percent).

• Brandon Helton, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), second-degree fleeing evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree terroristic threatening – pretrial conference scheduled March 22.

• Lisa M. Helton, 56, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – continued for jury trial April 27.

• William Hendrix, 37, careless driving – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Paige Hensley, 23, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), importing heroin – waived to grand jury (bond set at $4,000).

• Aaron Allen Huff, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment March 15.

• April Waynetta Johnson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment March 29.

• Bobbi M. Johnson, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) – jury trial scheduled June 1.

• Tammy Jones, 31, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Amber King, menacing – jury trial scheduled June 8.

• Shanikqua King, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial scheduled June 8.

• Amber Maggard, 32, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail.

• Rachael Marlowe, 36, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Laura A. Mason, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – jury trial scheduled March 30.

• Tyler Middleton, 36, convicted felon in possession of a handgun – waived to grand jury (bond set at $4,000).

• Melody Middleton, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled June 1.

• Joshua Noe, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment April 5.

• Robert Pace, 30, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, failure to give or improper signal – continued for arraignment March 15.

• Danny G. Perkins III, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial scheduled June 1.

• Stevie Prather, violation of local city ordinance – jury trial scheduled June 8.

• David Price, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – jury trial scheduled March 23.

• Paul Rouse, 28, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked license, improper turning – continued for arraignment.

• David L. Rowlett, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), instructional permit violations, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – pretrial conference scheduled March 22.

• Jason Cody Taylor, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, receiving stolen property (under $500), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – continued for arraignment May 11.

• Adreanna Webb, 23, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, instructional permit violations – jury trial scheduled April 27.

• Jeffery Carson Widner, 63, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – jury trial scheduled April 6.