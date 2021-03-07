Dragons take two in Pikeville Invitational

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan Green Dragons took to the road over the weekend to participate in the Pikeville Invitational.

Harlan opened the two-day event on Friday defeating Magoffin County 76-61. The Dragons downed Paintsville 63-56 on Saturday.

Junior guard Kaleb McLendon fired in 28 points, including seven 3-pointers in Friday’s win over the Hornets. Jordan Akal, who battled foul trouble, finished with 20 points. Willian Austin and Kyler McLendon scored 10 each.

Kaleb McLendon knocked down three treys in the first quarter as the Dragons led 17-16.

Aden Barnett scored 13 points in the second period as Magoffin led 33-31 at halftime.

Akal poured in 13 points as Harlan used a 20-13 outburst in the third quarter to take a 53-46 advantage into the final period.

The Hornets held Akal scoreless in the fourth quarter, but Kaleb McLendon poured in 13 points and Kyler McLendon added seven as the Dragons claimed the victory.

Barnett, a sophomore guard, led the Hornets with 31 points. Magoffin County stands at 10-11 on the season.

Akal fired in 42 points on Saturday as Harlan improved to 14-5 on the season.

The junior guard had seven points in the first and second quarters. Akal fired in 19 points during the third period and added nine in the final quarter before fouling out.

Connor Fugate and Colby Fugate paced the 9-8 Tigers with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

The host Panthers fell to Paintsville 72-60 on Friday, but claimed a 61-37 win over Magoffin on Saturday to improved to 12-10.

Harlan closes the regular season on Tuesday in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader at Red Bird.

The Dragons will face Middlesboro in the 52nd District Tournament on Tuesday. Harlan County plays Bell County in the opening at Harlan High School.

– – – – –

Harlan (76) – Jordan Akal 20, Kyler McLendon 10, Kaleb McLendon 28, Jaedyn Gist 8, William Austin 10, Trey Barnes 0.

Magoffin Co. (61) – Aden Barnett 31, Isaiah Salyer 15, Grayson Whitaker 5, Ben Lafferty 4, Ethan Prewitt 2, Caleb Wilson 2, Patrick Damron 0, Kaden Bowling 2.

Harlan 17 14 20 25 – 76

Magoffin Co. 16 17 13 15 – 61

– – – – –

Harlan (63) – Jordan Akal 42, Kaleb McLendon 7, Kyler McLendon 4, Jaedyn Gist 5, William Austin 5, Trey Barnes 0.

Paintsville (56) – Colby Fugate 21, Braxton Tharp 8, Jaxon Watts 2, Baron Ratliff 3, Ryan Gibson 0, Connor Fugate 22.

Harlan 14 09 21 19 – 63

Paintsville 08 09 24 15 – 56