PLAIN THOUGHTS: An unusual answer to prayer

By Judith Hensley

Losing a loved one takes us through so many emotions. When we least expect it, something will pop up and catch us off guard.

My brother Tim died ten years ago and there are still little memories that take me off guard. It may be the sound of someone’s laugh, a scent, a glimpse of his favorite food that sends me into a temporary moment of grief.

My dad has been gone barely two months and all the memories are fresh of him. I still expect to hear his voice or hear his walk across the house. I’m trying not to indulge my grief in front of my mom because she is still deeply wounded by his passing after being married almost 70 years.

I asked God to show me something about my dad to bring me comfort. God is so good to me; I know I don’t deserve it. He answered me in a most unexpected and beautiful way.

My dad always felt at a disadvantage because he didn’t have a formal education. He was a great success in his life in so many ways, but because he wasn’t on equal footing with his peers about a formal education, he always felt the lack of it.

The Holy Spirit spoke so sweetly to me that my dad was equally educated and intelligent as all the residents of heaven in understanding the Word of God, and the mysteries of life that couldn’t be understood as residents on this side of heaven. Heaven is truly the place of equal opportunity. There is no black and white, brown, or yellow. There is no rich or poor. There are no beauty queens or ugly ducklings. There are no crippled legs or gold metal athletes. No blind or deaf, no old or infirm. Heaven is the place where true equality reigns.

I had never thought of such a thing about heaven before that very moment. What a joyful, joyful revelation!

I realize there are many who don’t believe that God hears our prayers or that He is involved enough in individual human lives to answer our prayers in such specific ways.

This is not the first or only time that the Holy Spirit has spoken to me in an unusual or unexpected way over the years. There’s nothing special about me. I am the queen of ordinary. If the Holy Spirit will speak to me so specifically and gently, I know He will speak to any heart that truly seeks to know God or to hear from God.

Faith that God will speak to me no doubt makes it easier for me to hear when He does say something. I always know when God speaks because what the Holy Spirit says is always brilliant. It’s always far beyond my imagination or understanding. The message always brings understanding, joy, and something far beyond my own ability to make up, imagine, or comprehend.

I believe God created us for fellowship with Him. He wants us to come to Him with our needs and questions. He wants us to desire communication with Him. He loves it when we want to know Him and seek His wisdom. He enjoys it when our response to His answers brings us delight.

Some people spend their whole lives being mad at God for not giving them something they wanted and didn’t get, or somebody that broke their heart, or the loss of a loved one. Instead of allowing God to speak to them through the Holy Spirit and bring them comfort and understanding, they waste their time pulling away from God and blaming Him for what they don’t know.

Sometimes the only difference between the two is the asking of a simple question.