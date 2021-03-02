PHOTOS: Drenched in rain
Though the Cumberland River in Baxter reached a crest of 13.5 feet from the rain Harlan County received the last few days, water levels remained below flood stage. Officials said there are still places around the county experiencing ponding in roadways. Do not attempt to drive through high water. Turn around and find an alternate route. (Photos by Emily Sargent)
