March 2, 2021

PHOTOS: Drenched in rain

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Though the Cumberland River in Baxter reached a crest of 13.5 feet from the rain Harlan County received the last few days, water levels remained below flood stage. Officials said there are still places around the county experiencing ponding in roadways. Do not attempt to drive through high water. Turn around and find an alternate route. (Photos by Emily Sargent)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports