Marriage licenses – March 2, 2021
MARRIAGE LICENSE
- Adam James Wynn, of Evarts, to Breanna Lynn Polly, of Evarts.
- Dallas Anthony Osborne, of Wallins, to Joanne Lou Joseph, of Wallins.
- Brandon Nicholas Osborne, of Harlan, to Taylor Breanna Stephens, of Harlan.
- Quentin Scott Heaven, of Evarts, to Kristen Elizabeth Blevins, of Evarts.
- Weldon Brock, of Putney, to Lockie Regina Brock, of Putney.
- Earnest Allen Beaman, of Baxter, to Miranda Gail Sergent, of Baxter.
- Justin Lee Fields, of Totz, to Makayla Brooke Thomas, of Totz.
- Stacy Nicole Maggard, of Wallins, to Ledonna Sue Kelly, of Wallins.
- Dustin Joseph Lewis, of Bledsoe, to Kelsey Nacole Peggs, of Bledsoe.
You Might Like
Civil lawsuits – March 2, 2021
CIVIL LAWSUITS Mary Beth Farmer vs. Joshua Farmer – dissolution of marriage. Dixie Fuel Company, LLC., et al. vs. Frost... read more