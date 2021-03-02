Civil lawsuits – March 2, 2021
CIVIL LAWSUITS
- Mary Beth Farmer vs. Joshua Farmer – dissolution of marriage.
- Dixie Fuel Company, LLC., et al. vs. Frost Brown Todd, LLC – contract dispute.
- Judy Robinson vs. James Jones Excavating Incorporation – car accident/personal injury.
- Joyce Gilbert Owens vs. Michael David Owens – dissolution of marriage.
- One Main Financial Group, LLC vs. Joyce A. Phillips, et al. – contract dispute.
- Michael Corriston, et al, vs. Kentucky Community Technical College – contract dispute.
- Erik Ray Morales vs. Rachel Ann Morales – dissolution of marriage.
- Westlake Services, LLC vs. James Richardson – contract dispute.
- James A. Brackett Jr. vs. Catherine Shasta Brackett – dissolution of marriage.
- Callie Wilson vs. Zachary T. Jenkins – dissolution of marriage.
- Constance D. Shepherd vs. Pearl Lee Stepp III – dissolution of marriage.
- Elsie M. Cornett, et al. vs. Thomas Compton – child support and medical insurance.
You Might Like
Capacity limits going to 60% for many; Beshear gives ‘optimistic’ report
By Melissa Patrick Kentucky Health News ollowing seven weeks of declining coronavirus cases and positive-test rates, along with an increasing... read more