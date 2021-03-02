March 2, 2021

Civil lawsuits – March 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

CIVIL LAWSUITS

  • Mary Beth Farmer vs. Joshua Farmer – dissolution of marriage.
  • Dixie Fuel Company, LLC., et al. vs. Frost Brown Todd, LLC – contract dispute.
  • Judy Robinson vs. James Jones Excavating Incorporation – car accident/personal injury.
  • Joyce Gilbert Owens vs. Michael David Owens – dissolution of marriage.
  • One Main Financial Group, LLC vs. Joyce A. Phillips, et al. – contract dispute.
  • Michael Corriston, et al, vs. Kentucky Community Technical College – contract dispute.
  • Erik Ray Morales vs. Rachel Ann Morales – dissolution of marriage.
  • Westlake Services, LLC vs. James Richardson – contract dispute.
  • James A. Brackett Jr. vs. Catherine Shasta Brackett – dissolution of marriage.
  • Callie Wilson vs. Zachary T. Jenkins – dissolution of marriage.
  • Constance D. Shepherd vs. Pearl Lee Stepp III – dissolution of marriage.
  • Elsie M. Cornett, et al. vs. Thomas Compton – child support and medical insurance.
