Troopers deliver medicine to those in need
Four Kentucky State Police Posts worked together last week to deliver critical prescription medication for the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy to patients in Cumberland. Troopers and officers from Post 12, in Frankfort, Post 7, in Richmond, Post 11, in London, and Post 10, in Harlan, relayed the medication from Lexington to Harlan meeting each other at their post’s county line. (Photos submitted)
You Might Like
Rosspoint seventh graders learn to sew
During the challenging times of COVID-19, schools and students have explored many innovative strategies to allow learning and creativity to... read more