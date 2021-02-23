February 23, 2021

Troopers deliver medicine to those in need

By Staff Reports

Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Four Kentucky State Police Posts worked together last week to deliver critical prescription medication for the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy to patients in Cumberland. Troopers and officers from Post 12, in Frankfort, Post 7, in Richmond, Post 11, in London, and Post 10, in Harlan, relayed the medication from Lexington to Harlan meeting each other at their post’s county line. (Photos submitted)

