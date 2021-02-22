Jessie Mosley, 78, of Tazewell, Tenn., formerly of Harlan, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. She was born Wednesday, April 15, 1942, in Harlan, the daughter of the late Nora and Bradley Mosley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: J.B. Mosley, Tim Mosley, and Billy Mosley and two sisters-in law, Goldie Mosley and Brenda Mosley.

She believed in the Christian faith; and she was well known for her many years of service at Mack’s Supermarket in Harlan, KY. She was a loving and devoted mother, mamaw, sister, and daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Mayur) Patel, Harrogate, TN; grandchildren: Justin Patel of Harrogate, TN, Jordan (Kaitlyn) Patel of Harlan, KY, and Julian Patel of Harrogate, TN; brothers: James Mosley and Joe (Freda) Mosley, both of Harlan, KY; sister-in-law, Barbara Mosley of London, KY and a host of special nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be private with a public Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Gideons or Alzheimer’s Association.

