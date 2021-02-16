One injured in Dayhoit shooting

On Feb. 16, at approximately 5:57 a.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 10, in Harlan, received a burglary complaint at Sutton Drive in the Dayhoit.

KSP Post 10 also received a second call before the trooper’s arrival, advising an individual on scene shot the suspect in the leg.

Trooper Brandon Burton arrived and located William Devan Farley lying in the yard with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

Initial investigation indicates Farley was discovered inside a building unlawfully on the caller’s property. Once contact was made with Farley, he assaulted the neighbor who arrived on scene to assist.

Farley kicked the neighbor in the face causing him to fall backwards onto the ground. The neighbor observed Farley attempt to retrieve something from his pockets and feared he had a gun. He then fired one round from his shotgun striking Farley in the leg.

Farley was transported from the scene by Lifeguard EMS to Harlan ARH. He was later transferred to The University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper Brandon Burton continues the investigation.