GHES second nine weeks honor roll

The following students earned honor roll at Green Hills Elementary School for the second nine weeks of instruction. An asterisk denotes all-A honor roll.

Second Grade

*Skye Sain

*Caleb Johnson

*Jasper Brock

Gloria Davis

Natalee Mclain

Artorius Harrison

*Eliana Bland

Raylan Lankford

*Julianna Wilson

*Brayson Saylor

*Gunner Stewart

*Deanna Farler

Ella Wilson

*Matthew Farley

*Lyndsie Howard

*Aubrey Miniard

Cassidy Hall

Third Grade

*Eli Welch

*Billy Harrison

*Brycen McIntosh

*Joshua Creech

*Kenneth Mefford

Brooklynn Hall

*Benjamin Crain

Maeleigh Halcomb

*Kaiden Turner

Shyan Mitchell

*Adalyn Brock

Pheonix Morgan

Fourth Grade

Gracie Combs

*Xavier Whitehead

*Noah Miniard

*Hunter Middleton

*Annabelle Boggs

*Wiley Collett

Ethan Bailey

*Ava Joseph

*Saralyn Farley

Jasper Lewis

*Allison Caldwell

Fifth Grade

Cassie Bargo

Landon Saylor

Sixth Grade

*Connor Griffith

Gabriel Farley

David Halcomb

Mary Joseph

*Skylar Middleton

Seventh Grade

Coby Bray

*Alexis Caldwell

Destiny Farler

Eighth Grade

Sarah Adams

*Rainah Cantrell

*Sarah Boggs