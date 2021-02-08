GHES second nine weeks honor roll
The following students earned honor roll at Green Hills Elementary School for the second nine weeks of instruction. An asterisk denotes all-A honor roll.
Second Grade
*Skye Sain
*Caleb Johnson
*Jasper Brock
Gloria Davis
Natalee Mclain
Artorius Harrison
*Eliana Bland
Raylan Lankford
*Julianna Wilson
*Brayson Saylor
*Gunner Stewart
*Deanna Farler
Ella Wilson
*Matthew Farley
*Lyndsie Howard
*Aubrey Miniard
Cassidy Hall
Third Grade
*Eli Welch
*Billy Harrison
*Brycen McIntosh
*Joshua Creech
*Kenneth Mefford
Brooklynn Hall
*Benjamin Crain
Maeleigh Halcomb
*Kaiden Turner
Shyan Mitchell
*Adalyn Brock
Pheonix Morgan
Fourth Grade
Gracie Combs
*Xavier Whitehead
*Noah Miniard
*Hunter Middleton
*Annabelle Boggs
*Wiley Collett
Ethan Bailey
*Ava Joseph
*Saralyn Farley
Jasper Lewis
*Allison Caldwell
Fifth Grade
Cassie Bargo
Landon Saylor
Sixth Grade
*Connor Griffith
Gabriel Farley
David Halcomb
Mary Joseph
*Skylar Middleton
Seventh Grade
Coby Bray
*Alexis Caldwell
Destiny Farler
Eighth Grade
Sarah Adams
*Rainah Cantrell
*Sarah Boggs
