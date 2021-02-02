KSP investigating missing person case

The Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing Coldiron man after he did not return to his mother’s home on Dec. 23, 2020.

KSP Trooper Matthew Barger responded to the report of a missing person and began an investigation into the man’s disappearance.

Michael North, 44, of Coldiron, was at this mother’s residence to visit her early on Dec. 23, 2020. North’s mother said he told her he was leaving for a few hours but would be back later. He has not been since by anyone in his family.

North is described as a white male, approximately 225 pounds and 6-foot, 2-inches tall. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a green hoodie and a white shirt.

Troopers said it is possible North has been seen at Christ’s Hands in Harlan, but they have been unable to locate and make contact with him.

Anyone with information on North’s disappearance is urged to contact Post 10 in Harlan by calling 606-573-3131.

The case remains under investigation by Barger.

A photo of North is unavailable at this time, but the Enterprise will update this story at harlanenterprise.net if any other information is released.