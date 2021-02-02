KITCHEN CORNER: A1 Pot Roast

As I write this week’s article it, I am looking out my window at the snow fall to the ground in my front yard. It is such a cozy feeling. It gives me the opportunity to spend time in my home and be thankful. Jake and I are so lucky to have all we have. We’ve work so hard on making our house what we want, and on days like today I can just take a step back to appreciate God’s grace and our hard work.

I wanted to fill our beautiful home with the smells of a warm meal. Who doesn’t love a pot roast on a cold day, or any time really? I hope this recipe inspires you to cozy up with your family and be glad for all the things you have.

A1 Pot Roast

Ingredients

1 chuck roast

1 pound red potatoes

1 pack whole carrots

1 red onion

1 pack of onion mushroom soup

½ cup beef broth

1 cup A1 steak sauce

4 cloves minced garlic

Salt

Pepper

Instructions