Courthouse news for Feb. 3

DISTRICT COURT

• Ronnie D. Nantz, 44, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

• Tina R. Green failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Gage Melton, 20, third-degree criminal mischief – failed to appear for hearing.

• Michael Noble, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Carrie Griffey, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Sarah Nolan, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Billy D. Osborne, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Erica D. Jacobs, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Ashton C. Farley, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Matthew Michael Kelly, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Hettie Amanda Turner, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Michael G. Gross, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Ronnie Nantz, 44, third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

• Andrew Loving, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Ronnie D. Nantz, 44, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

• Wilma Mae Gregg, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment.

• Wendy Inman, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment.

• Johnathan Robert Stewart, 34, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 8.

• Destiny Harris, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – continued for arraignment.

• Kevin Burkhart, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – continued for arraignment.

• Cody Blake Johnson, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Dec. 7.

• Devin Tyler Shepherd, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense), operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

• John Payne, 26, second-degree criminal mischief – continued for review.

• Ashley Ball, 35, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury.

• Brandi Nicole Evans, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Andria Gibbs, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

• William Zackary Thomas, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Buddy Edward Vaughn, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Irvin Hayes, 58, of Baxter, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license – jury trial scheduled March 9.

• Johnny Ray Hensley, 41, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – failed to appear for hearing.

• Sue A. Keith, 61, theft by deception (under $10,000) – waived to grand jury.

• Douglas Middleton, 50, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit), operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, license to be in possession – failed to appear for hearing.

• Douglas M. Middleton 50, two counts of violation of local county ordinance, confinement and control of dogs at night, dogs to be licensed, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies – failed to appear for hearing.

• Whitney Lavonne Napier, 27, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). No further acts of domestic violence.

• William Phillip Norris, 24, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

• Brandon Shackleford, 34, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with no visible injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

• James Gregory Smith, 34, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Walter Smith, 43, menacing – failed to appear for hearing.

• Gregory Stephens, 45, first-degree rape – dismissed. Complaining witness not present.

• William R. Walker, 40, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

• David White, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Jessica White, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, communication device violation (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Holden Williams, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession – continued for arraignment.

• Ashley Nicole Ball, 35, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Jordan Alexander Wilson, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Billy W. Wynn, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Ginger Ann Lamb, 39, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• James E. Hammonds, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Joshua Allen Kanipe, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Danny L. Ball Jr., speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Angel Nicole Burkhart, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), booster seat violations – continued for arraignment.

• Chad Daniels, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment.

• Melissa Lois Hall, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment.

• Julie Hammonds, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Robbie Johnson, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – continued for arraignment.

• Donnie Ray Jones, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit), driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• John Leslie Lindsey, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• William McKinley Brock, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving, license plate not illuminated, improper equipment – continued for arraignment.

• Ronnie Nantz, 44, third-degree terroristic threatening – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1

• Terry Tyler Jenkins, 22, third-degree criminal mischief – jury trial scheduled Feb. 2.

• Jessica Logan, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

• Sandra Kaye Stevens, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – pretrial conference set March 1.

• Amanda G. Nolan, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Tiffany King, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Aaron Buell, second-degree criminal mischief – jury trial scheduled March 2.

• Coral Burkhart, all-terrain vehicle violations – continued for arraignment.

• Aaron Robinson, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Mary S. Smith, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Noah Smith, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• William R. Walker Jr., failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Donald Wynn, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Jack A. Stewart, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault (with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled March 2.

• Anthony J. Carr, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – pretrial conference scheduled March 1.

• Dexter Davidson, 61, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), giving officer false identifying information – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 8.

• Joseph Owens, license plate not illuminated, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating vehicle on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs (first offense), – jury trial scheduled Feb. 23.

• Mary D. Davidson, 33, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt – jury trial scheduled April 27.

• William Keith Wiggins, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Joshua Clayton Emerson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

• Crystal M. Gosnell, 37, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Ellen A. Still, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Clifford Dewayne Wilson, 38, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

• Aaron Robinson, 19, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense), reckless driving, possession of marijuana, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – continued for jury trial Feb. 2.

• Tyler Vestal, 19, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (fourth offense), possession of marijuana, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – first charge, amended to reckless driving by negative lab results, pleaded guilty, fined $293 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months) on the first three charges; other charge, dismissed.

• James E. Napier, 52, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, giving officer false identifying information, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no other state registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months) and must attend driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Veronica Rose Joseph, 36, receiving stolen property (under $500), improper display of registration plate, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 8.

• Robin Middleton, 54, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – first charge, amended to operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (second offense), jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.Paul Rouse, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper turning – continued for arraignment.

• Bobbie M. Johnson, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening – jury trial scheduled Feb. 9.

• Ashley Nicole Ball, 35, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued to enter plea on April 6.

• David Smith, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – jury trial scheduled Feb. 9.

• Trenton Burkhart, 63, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment – continued for jury trial April 6.

• Oscar Whitehead, theft by deception (under $500) – jury trial scheduled Feb. 9.

• Gabriel Carmical, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), second-degree unlawful transaction – failed to appear for hearing.

• Charles Gibbons Sr., violation of local county ordinance – jury trial scheduled Feb. 9.

• Brandon Jones, 36, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing – failed to appear for hearing.

• James Grubbs, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – jury trial scheduled Feb. 9.

• Ashley Nicole King, 37, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – continued for jury trial April 6.

• Nicole Renee Phillips, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Feb. 9.

• Christianna Nicollette Patterson, 26, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Deandra Lynn Fee, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Feb. 9.

• James Philpot, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not legible – continued for arraignment.

• Autumn B. Robbins, 35, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – continued for jury trial April 6.

• Hershel Holland, convicted felon in possession of a firearm – continued for arraignment.

• Virgial S. Anger, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Barney Edward Boggs, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – continued for arraignment.

• Robert Langley, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Johannah Michelle Krol, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for arraignment.

• Autumn B. Robbins, 35, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), two counts of all-terrain vehicle violations, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for jury trial April 6.

• Brandy Nicole Couch, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Michael Charles Gabbard, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – continued for arraignment.

• Angela D. Huff, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – continued for arraignment.

• Krissie Gail Kelley, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – continued for arraignment.

• Christopher P. Gilbert, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance – continued for arraignment.

• Bradley Fields, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), license to be in possession – continued for arraignment.

• Thomas Edward Tucker Jr., 49, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), possession of marijuana – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

• Troy David Dingus, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• David A. Bailey, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Amanda Brown, 37, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Kevin Allen Crider, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Rebecca Jane Evans, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Robert Boyl, 45, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Edward J. Fields, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment.

• David Sturgill, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

• Jared Nicholas Ratliff, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – continued for arraignment.

• William C. Trosper, fourth-degree assault with minor injury – continued for arraignment.

• Elizabeth Lorraine Ramey, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

• Cody N. Morrison, three counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, three counts of dogs to be licensed, four counts of violation of local county ordinance, second-degree cruelty to animals – continued for arraignment.

• Dakota Oakes, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment.

• Houston Carter Fugate, 29, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit) – first charge, amended to operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 8.

• Heather Leann Pace, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Nicholas Conner Shackleford, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – continued for arraignment.

• Kennon Napier, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

• Samantha Lynn Napier, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Cassandra Ross, communication device violation (second offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession, improper registration plate – continued for arraignment.

• Robert Boyl, 45, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, instructional permit violations – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• John Robert Morgan, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), improper display of registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation – continued for arraignment.

• William Keith Wiggins, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• William McKnight, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate – continued for arraignment.

• Michael Bennett, 25, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• David Milwee, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or windshield – continued for arraignment.

• Thomas Edward Tucker Jr., 49, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to give or improper signal – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $625 (court costs waived), operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

• Elizabeth McKnight, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Vernon Saylor, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Robert L. Boyl Jr., 45, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set March 8.

• Michaela Joann Short, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Brian Lee Owens, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Brittany Paige Wynn, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

• Dennie J. Roark, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Devon Lee Mefford, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Steve Penny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Amanda Brown, 37, first-degree complicity to commit burglary – waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Kevin Burkhart, failure to wear seat belt, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – continued for arraignment.

• Melinda Starrett, 29, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense), speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) – first charge, amended to driving on a suspended license, pleaded guilty, fined $171 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months) on both charges.

• Melissa Ann Caldwell, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 15.

• Jessica Black, 31, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pretrial conference scheduled March 29

• Robert L. Boyl Jr., 45, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Christopher P. Gilbert, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving – pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 15.

• Jerome Price, criminal littering, failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card – pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 15.

• Jessica A. Boggs, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – continued for pretrial conference March 29.

• George Caldwell, 43, of Wallins, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – dismissed at request of alleged victim.

• Benny R. Coots, 41, fourth-degree assault with minor injury – continued for pretrial conference March 22.

• Sabrina D. Cupp, 42, menacing – dismissed.

• Kenneth Day, 29, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Jerry W. Elliott III, 19, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree criminal mischief – continued for pretrial conference March 8.

• Jesse Farley, 31, operating vehicle with one headlight, license plate not illuminated, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 6.

• Tony Farley, 54, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 6.

• Kristi Howard, 32, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – dismissed.

• Samantha Jones, 25, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Ashley B. Kinder, 36, of Harlan, second-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months) and ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Haley Leann Lawson, 23, third-degree criminal trespassing – amended to second-degree criminal trespassing, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months) and ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• James E. Napier, 52, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, violation of local county ordinance – failed to appear for hearing.

• Cody Pace, 25, possession of synthetic drugs (first offense), endangering the welfare of a minor – failed to appear for hearing.

• Allen Napier, 67, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

• Janet Baker, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

• Larry Todd Bowman, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment.

• Jacques Ray Cook, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Steven C. Fields, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

• Meagan Michelle Hobbs, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Billy F. Martin, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

• Josh Shanks, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Cody Shelton, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Michael Roscoe Stewart, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• James M. Sargent, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

• Cody Allen Thacker, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• William Keith Wiggins, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

• Joshua Nantz, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Feb. 9.

• Patricia C. Harris, 62, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Roy Maggard, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – continued for arraignment.

• Carolyn Middleton, 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession – jury trial scheduled March 9.